Defamation Trial: I Still Love Johnny Depp, Says Amber Heard

Hollywood actress, Amber Heard, has said that she is still in love with actor Johnny Depp, her ex-husband.

This is despite the alleged abuse in their relationship which led to a court case recently won by Depp.

According to Daily Mail, Heard said this in an NBC interview when she was asked if she stands by a previous statement that she ’still loves’ her ex-husband.

Heard said, “Yes. Absolutely. Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t.

“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you’ve ever loved anyone.”