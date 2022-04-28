Deeper Life Banishes 60-year-old Man Over Attempt To Rape 12-year-old Girl

Deeper Life Bible Church, Anambra State, has banished one Boniface Onyekwere over an alleged attempt to rape a 12-year-old girl.

Onyekwere, 60, was arrested by the Anambra State Police Command after the girl he allegedly tried to rape escaped by jumping over a fence.

In a statement signed by the State Overseer, Pastor Jude Chukwuocha and dated April 26, 2022, the Church said Onyekwere was not a pastor of the church.

The statement reads, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public that one Mr Boniface Onyekwere-a 60-year-old man parading himself as a ‘Deeper Life Pastor’ is neither a pastor nor a church worker at any level in Deeper Life Bible Church, Awka, Anambra State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, he just attended Deeper Life Bible Church as a member. This fellow was placed on discipline by the leadership of Deeper Life Bible Church in Awka in August 2021, when he was implicated in the case of abuse and attempt to marry an underaged (16 years old) girl.

“In the light of this recent involvement in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl, the general public should note the following: That Deeper Life Bible Church still emphasises the importance of holiness of life by all who professes faith in Christ Jesus.

“That Deeper Life Bible Church strongly and strictly calls all members of the church to live as shining lights in the world wherever they are found, therefore, must not be involved in any sinful actions, immorality in any form inclusive.

“Therefore, the fellow who goes by the name Boniface Onyekwere identified in the allegation of rape of a 12-year-old girl is hereby excommunicated from any branch of Deeper Life Bible Church.”