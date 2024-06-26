DeeOne Slams Chioma’s Family for Allowing Wedding to Davido Hold in Lagos

Former BBNaija contestant, DeeOne, has slammed the family of Chioma who got married to singer Davido on Tuesday.

Davido got married to Chioma in Lagos and the event was graced by prominent Nigerians including billionaires and politicians.

Traditionally, such an event would have held in Imo State where Chioma hails from.

Reacting, DeeOne said Chioma’s family allowed the wedding to hold in Lagos, succumbing to the rich influence of Davido’s family.

He said, “I have been waiting to end so I can say my mind. Congratulations to the couple. But Igbo people, you didn’t do well.

Because the groom is rich you allow them to step on tradition. If it were to be a poor man, you would insist that he should come to the East for the wedding. It has to happen in the bride’s hometown. That’s the way it is.

“But because of money, respected Igbo leaders travelled to Lagos for a traditional wedding. This is the first time I’m hearing this kind of thing in my life. If the wedding had happened in the bride’s hometown, there would have been a lot of economic benefits.

“In life, just have money. That’s all I will say. Just have money. There’s nothing like tradition. I didn’t believe the wedding would happen in Lagos. I thought it was mandatory in Igbo culture to hold a traditional wedding in the bride’s hometown. But I didn’t know that Igbo tradition is divided into two; one for the rich and the other for the poor.”