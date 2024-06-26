Entertainment

DeeOne Slams Chioma’s Family for Allowing Wedding to Davido Hold in Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi12 mins ago
11
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Former BBNaija contestant, DeeOne, has slammed the family of Chioma who got married to singer Davido on Tuesday.

Davido got married to Chioma in Lagos and the event was graced by prominent Nigerians including billionaires and politicians.

Traditionally, such an event would have held in Imo State where Chioma hails from.

Reacting, DeeOne said Chioma’s family allowed the wedding to hold in Lagos, succumbing to the rich influence of Davido’s family.

He said, “I have been waiting to end so I can say my mind. Congratulations to the couple. But Igbo people, you didn’t do well.

Because the groom is rich you allow them to step on tradition. If it were to be a poor man, you would insist that he should come to the East for the wedding. It has to happen in the bride’s hometown. That’s the way it is.

“But because of money, respected Igbo leaders travelled to Lagos for a traditional wedding. This is the first time I’m hearing this kind of thing in my life. If the wedding had happened in the bride’s hometown, there would have been a lot of economic benefits.

“In life, just have money. That’s all I will say. Just have money. There’s nothing like tradition. I didn’t believe the wedding would happen in Lagos. I thought it was mandatory in Igbo culture to hold a traditional wedding in the bride’s hometown. But I didn’t know that Igbo tradition is divided into two; one for the rich and the other for the poor.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi12 mins ago
11

Related Articles

Simi

Simi Supports Kenyan Anti-Tax Hike Protests

10 mins ago
Davido and Chioma

Southeast Insecurity Forced Davido and Chioma to Move Wedding to Lagos – Okowa’s Aide

1 hour ago

Police Address Laide Bakare’s Allegations of Harassment

2 days ago
Funke Akindele

Pursue Entrepreneurship, Funke Akindele Urge Women

3 days ago