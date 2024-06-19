Declare State of Emergency in Rivers, APC Urges Tinubu

Politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Rivers State has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency due to escalating insecurity in the region.

During a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Chief Tony Okocha, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, emphasized the urgent need for federal intervention. He expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation, which he claims has severely impacted the lives and livelihoods of residents.

He said, “Rivers State is at war. And the dramatis personae who are responsible for the mayhem that has claimed lives are known.

“The Governor is helpless, the police is helpless. Therefore the APC in Rivers State is calling for a state of emergency in Rivers State as a way of taming the mayhem, the upsurge that is going on in the state. I call on the Federal Government to act fast in this regard.”

