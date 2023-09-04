Business

Decaying Ports Need Rehabilitation – Minister, Oyetola

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, in Lagos on Monday, said there was the need to rehabilitate the decaying port infrastructure.

His words were revealed by the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports, Mohammed Koko, who received the minister on his visit to the state.

According to Koko, both men inspected the Lagos and TinCan Port complexes and the ports access roads to see firsthand the level of repairs that required to engage the Ministry of Works so as to facilitate expedited repairs.

“We also took a tour of the 380-capacity training school at Dockyard, which is a capacity development facility to promote learning and staff development. The facility is equipped with a simulation system, a digital library, and hostel accommodations.

“The Minister further agreed with @NigerianPorts’ Management on the need to fully rehabilitate the decaying port infrastructure to improve safety and revenue,” Koko shared on X.

