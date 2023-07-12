Debts: Iwuanyanwu Reveals Uzodinma’s Impact On Ohanaeze

President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has opened up on the debts and financial challenges he met when he assumed the leadership position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Iwuanyanwu who became Ohanaeze leader in April revealed that the organisation was rescued thanks to the support from Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

He made this known on Monday when stakeholders in the South-East and leaders of the Igbo tribe gathered in Abuja to discuss challenges facing their region.

“I met some debts and financial challenges when I came in as president general of Ohaneze. But thanks to people like Hope Uzodinma who came to our rescue. He brought in his PROs (public relations officers) and provided everything including security to make the journey very easy for us.

“It is important to mention here that this is not the first time he has done that. When he was a senator many years ago, I think he gave us N16 million that time. When our structure was attacked by these unknown gunmen, he rebuilt the house. And whenever we have a problem, he has been a dependable person.

“Even as a governor, he has done well. I have monitored his progress and can confidently say I am very proud of him. I must also say as your president general, I am very proud to be your leader,” he said.