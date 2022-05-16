Deborah Samuel’s Killers Must Not Go Scot-free – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said those behind the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto must not go scot-free.

This is as he blamed the state government for allowing the incident to degenerate into the burning of churches by urate youths.

“None of them and their sponsors should go scot-free. There are laws that guarantee the safety of every citizen. Anybody that goes against them must be punished,” he said.

Gani Adams also raised the alarm about reports indicating that “some Northern extremists” have invaded the West.

“Such would only trigger war because we will oppose any act that is capable of fueling ethnic or religious war.

“Religious fanatics have their agenda.Their plan is to wreak monumental havoc. We are aware and will resist them by all means”, he declared.

Deborah Samuel was stoned to death by Muslim youths over allegation of blasphemy. Her body was immediately burnt, with a video showing the incident going viral on social media.