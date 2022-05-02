News

Death Toll In Ebute-Metta Building Collapse Rises To Eight

Anthony Adeniyi16 hours ago
Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said it received a distress call at 9.50pm on Sunday, 1st May 2022 regarding a collapsed building at Ebute-Metta East, 24, Ibadan Street, off Muritala Mohammed Way.

The Agency then said it activated its Emergency Response Plan by deploying its search and rescue operatives along with the Agency’s heavy-duty and light-duty equipment for prompt, effective and efficient rescue operations.

It said, in a statement, “However, the swift response of the Agency’s rescue team ensured a lot of lives were saved. 22 male adults were rescued alive who sustained different degrees of injury and were immediately given pre-medical treatment by the Agency’s Paramedics before being taken to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH Ikeja, for further medical treatment.

“Unfortunately, 5 male adults and 3 female adults have been recovered dead from the rubbles.

“The Permanent Secretary LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu calls on the good people of Lagos to ensure strict adherence to the Lagos State building codes and desist from occupying buildings that have been marked for demolition.

“Search and Rescue Operation still ongoing.”

