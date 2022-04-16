De Gea To Move Up In Man United’s Appearance Chart

David De Gea is set to climb the Manchester United all-time appearances chart with his outing against Norwich City at Old Trafford.

As expected, the in-form goalkeeper has been named in Ralf Rangnick’s starting XI for the Premier League match and, barring any problems in the warm-up, it will be his 481st game for the club.

Today’s appearance is significant because it moves De Gea up into 12th on our legendary table and above the iconic Roy Keane, former club captain and continued fans’ favourite.

There is a chance that David could climb one more place up the appearances chart before the end of this season: ex-defender Arthur Albiston is only four games ahead, with six left to play after today.

Looking ahead to next season, it should not take long for David to catch Joe Spence’s 510 United appearances and climb into the top 10.

It will depend on the number of fixtures next term, and our progress in the cup competitions, but it’s realistic to assume our Spanish no.1 could also overtake Denis Irwin’s 529, and perhaps Tony Dunne’s 535. Alex Stepney’s 539 might be a tally too far for 2022/23.