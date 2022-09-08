Day Of Reckoning Coming For PDP – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the of recokoning is coming for those in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who said he and others cannot take the mantle of national leadership within the party.

This is as he stated that nobody can silence him for demanding that what is right be dine in the party.

Wike spoke during the inauguration of the Emohua campus of Rivers State University and the flag-off of staff quarters, performed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday.

He said, “That is why I am telling the people there, look, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you. So you better do the right thing now.

“Don’t sit there and think that you can muscle me and you can do everything; you can manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.”