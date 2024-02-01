Davido Welcomes Best African Music Performance Category at Grammys

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, known as Davido, has hailed the establishment of the Best African Music Performance category at the Grammys, describing it as “God’s timing.” In a recent interview with France 24, Davido shared his perspective on the significance of this development for African music on the global stage.

Responding to a question about the timeliness of introducing an African music category at the Grammys, Davido expressed his belief that the timing is divine. He emphasized the growing prominence of African music and culture, noting that while they have always been influential, they are now receiving increased recognition on the global stage.

The host asked, “What do you think about this new category, the Best African Music Performance that has now been added to the Grammys, late to the party or right on time?”

Davido responded, “God’s timing is the best. African music has been dominant for years. So if you’re asking me if we should have gotten recognition since, yeah, definitely. But things take time. As I said, God’s timing is the best.

“And I am really happy about this new category, not just for myself but my fellow nominees. It’s very beautiful given that people back home can make African music and win a Grammy. That’s really amazing to see. So I would say God’s timing, I wouldn’t say late.”