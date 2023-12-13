Davido Tops List of Most Followed Nigerian on Social Media

Renowned Nigerian artist David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has claimed the top spot as the most followed personality on social media in Nigeria, according to data unveiled by entertainment statistics company, Top Charts Africa, on Tuesday.

Davido, the ‘OBO’ crooner, boasts an impressive 56.1 million followers across a spectrum of social media platforms, securing his position as the unrivaled leader in the digital realm. This milestone reinforces the artist’s pervasive influence and popularity within and beyond the Nigerian entertainment landscape.

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy clinches the second position with a substantial 38.6 million followers, closely trailed by Wizkid, another music sensation, who commands 38.4 million followers.

In the world of Afropop, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage share the limelight, tied at number four with 34.3 million followers each, exemplifying the fierce competition among Nigeria’s leading female artists for a digital audience.

The diverse list extends beyond the music industry, featuring actress Mercy Johnson at number six with 33.5 million followers. Music executive Don Jazzy claims the seventh spot with 30.1 million followers, while singer Simi follows closely behind with 29.9 million followers.

The top ten is rounded out by skit maker Mark Angel, securing the eighth position with 29.7 million followers, and actress Regina Daniels at number ten with 28.7 million followers. This comprehensive ranking is based on the artists’ collective following across four major social media platforms: Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok, underscoring the widespread appeal and digital dominance of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.