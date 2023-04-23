Davido To Speak At Forbes Under 30 Summit

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has branded himself as a godfather ahead of his appearance at the Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit in 2023.

Remember that the Forbes list of the 30 young African innovators from 2023 had 11 South Africans, two each from Rwanda, Tanzania, and Ghana, as well as one from each of Botswana, Namibia, Cameroon, Lesotho, Mauritius, and Kenya.

It is anticipated that the artist would speak and perform during the formal event, which will take place in Gaborone, Botswana, from April 23 to 29.

Davido announced this on Saturday in a post to his official Instagram account, saying, “Emi n’ikan I be godfather oh! I want to thank the fantastic @forbes crew. I enjoyed doing this.

The journal described Davido as a music mogul.

Among the 2023 under thirty newest self-made young African innovators are award-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better called Ayra Starr; reality TV star Abiri Oluwabusayo known as Khloe, football star Asisat Oshoala, tech entrepreneurs Hansel and Germain Ndu Okeke, as well as business innovator, Blessing Joel Abeng.