Davido to Headline UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert

Afrobeat sensation David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, is set to take center stage at the UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert, adding a dose of rhythm to the festivities leading up to the 66th Academy Grammy Awards. The concert, featuring Davido along with Dominican rapper Tokischa and South Africa-based DJ Artist Uncle Waffles, is scheduled to unfold at the iconic Hollywood Palladium on Friday, February 2, 2024. This musical extravaganza will precede the prestigious awards ceremony slated for Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto Com Arena in Los Angeles.

The announcement was made by UnitedMasters through their Instagram account on Thursday, creating a buzz among fans eagerly anticipating the Grammy Weekend Concert. With Davido as the headlining act, the event promises a vibrant showcase of Afrobeat and international talent, captivating music enthusiasts from diverse corners of the globe.

Highlighting the success of the previous year’s event, which attracted over 2,500 fans and hosted an illustrious audience including Jay Z, Beyonce, Nas, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Damson Idris, and other prominent figures, the anticipation for this year’s concert is palpable. As the UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert gears up to provide an unforgettable musical experience, Davido’s inclusion adds an extra layer of excitement, solidifying the event’s status as a prominent prelude to the Grammy Awards.