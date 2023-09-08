Davido Picks Ronaldo Over Messi

Nigerian music sensation and global superstar, Davido, has expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, describing him as the greatest footballer of all time and choosing the Portuguese star over his Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi.

Davido’s statement came during his performance at the prestigious 2023 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards, where he took center stage. This appearance followed his electrifying performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, cementing his reputation as a sought-after artist on the international stage.

In the midst of the glamorous PFA Awards, Davido seized the opportunity to share his perspective on the age-old debate between Ronaldo and Messi. He conveyed his deep respect and admiration for both football icons but ultimately revealed his personal preference for Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said, “Cristiano for me, you know, what outcomes, very, very disciplined,

“I am a very, very disciplined person, you know, and to have that kind of success and to be so disciplined at the same time is something I’ve always admired about him.

“I like both of them. But, I personally, I’m a Ronaldo guy.”