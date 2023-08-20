Davido Hints On Retirement, Unveils Strategy

Renowned afrobeat artist, Davido, has unveiled his future exit strategy from the music scene.

The artist unveiled this plan during an interview video posted on Instagram by the well-known blogger, Tunde Ednut.

When discussing his most significant career apprehension, Davido emphasized his desire to avoid reaching a point where his music no longer elicits an enthusiastic response from his audience.

Recognizing that all individuals experience distinct career stages, he expressed his determination to step away from the music industry before his appeal wanes.

He said, “The only thing I’m really scared of is that moment when people cry and go crazy when I get on stage. But it’s going to get to a point where it’s going to start slowing down in my career, everybody goes through it.

“I never want to get there. I’m gonna retire before I turn sour.”