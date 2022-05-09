Entertainment

Davido Celebrates Daughter On 5th Birthday

Singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, on Sunday celebrated his daughter, Hailey’s fifth birthday.

The DMW boss showered prayers on his daughter as he post beautiful pictures of the celebrant on Instagram.

The talented singer who expressed his love for his daughter called her his twin.

He shared, “Happy birthday to my darling daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke! May you be surrounded by love and all your favourite things as we Celebrate you today and forever! I love you twin. #big5”

