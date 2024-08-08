David de Gea, Fiorentina Reach Verbal Agreement

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is on the verge of joining Fiorentina, with a verbal agreement reportedly in place. The deal will see the Spanish goalkeeper sign a contract with the Italian club until June 2025, with an option to extend for an additional season.

Travel arrangements and a medical examination have been scheduled, signaling the final steps towards De Gea’s move to Serie A. The transfer was facilitated by Spanish agents Jose Lorenzo and Jose Carlos, alongside Italian intermediaries GG11 Agency, who played a pivotal role in negotiating the terms of the agreement.

De Gea, who spent over a decade at Manchester United, became a free agent this summer after his contract with the Premier League club expired. Known for his outstanding shot-stopping abilities and composure under pressure, De Gea is expected to bring significant experience and skill to Fiorentina’s squad.