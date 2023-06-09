Date For Ballon d’Or 2023 Announced

Excitement is building among football enthusiasts as France Football, the organizers of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, has revealed the dates for this year’s unveiling of the nominees.

Fans and players alike can mark their calendars for September 6, when the eagerly awaited list of contenders will be released.

The Prestigious Award Ceremony

The anticipation doesn’t stop there, as the actual award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 16, adding to the thrill and speculation surrounding the event.

Football fans can expect to see some of the biggest names in the sport vying for the highly sought-after honor.