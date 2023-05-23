Dangote Refinery Will Enable Foreign Exchange Inflow – Obi

The inauguration of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, the world’s largest single-train petroleum refiner, has garnered praise from Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

The refinery, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering Nigeria’s economy.

The grand event took place at the Dangote Industries Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Monday, and was attended by senior government officials from Nigeria and other African countries.

The guest list included governors, lawmakers, government functionaries, royal leaders, captains of industries, and notable individuals from various sectors.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Peter Obi expressed his appreciation for the world-class project and highlighted its significant benefits to Nigeria’s economy. He emphasized that the refinery, with a remarkable capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, will not only cater to Nigeria’s domestic demand for petroleum products but also alleviate the burden of foreign exchange expenditure on importation.

He wrote, “By supplying the surplus to the International markets, Nigeria will reposition itself as a key player in the downstream petroleum sector of the global market. In moving Nigeria from consumption to production,

“I have always argued for greater private sector participation in the economy as exemplified by the Dangote Group. I believe the Dangote Refinery will be very beneficial to the nation’s economy.

“By moving Nigeria from a net importer to a net exporter of petroleum products, this refinery will create numerous jobs and generate needed foreign exchange inflow.

“This refinery is another milestone towards the New Nigeria, to which I am committed. That new nation will be an enabling environment for a booming private sector that will see the rise of many micro, small and medium-scale businesses that will boost the nation’s economy and foster increased productivity among our people,”

The establishment of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in the oil and gas sector. By reducing the reliance on imported petroleum products, the country can retain foreign exchange reserves and channel them towards other developmental initiatives. This development aligns with the government’s efforts to boost local industries, create employment opportunities, and foster economic growth.

Furthermore, the refinery’s strategic location in Lagos State positions it to leverage the state’s infrastructure and transport network, facilitating efficient distribution of refined products across the country. This accessibility will not only benefit the Nigerian market but also have positive implications for neighboring countries, contributing to regional economic integration and stability.

As Nigeria continues its journey towards economic diversification and self-reliance, the successful operation of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will undoubtedly play a crucial role. The project serves as a testament to the potential of domestic investment in driving sustainable development and transforming Nigeria into a major player in the global oil and gas industry.

With the inauguration of this landmark refinery, Nigeria takes a significant step towards unlocking its vast energy resources, fostering technological advancement, and positioning itself as a hub for petroleum refining in Africa. The nation’s economy stands to reap substantial benefits from this monumental achievement, as it strengthens its position as a key player in the global energy market.

As the refinery commences operations and fulfills its ambitious goals, Nigeria’s energy landscape is poised for a transformative shift. The nation’s journey towards self-sufficiency and economic prosperity gains momentum, fueling hope and optimism for a brighter future.