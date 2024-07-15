Dangote Refinery to Roll Out Petrol in August

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Refinery, announced that the refinery will commence petrol production in August 2024. This follows the resolution of crude oil supply issues with the assistance of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the federal government.

Speaking to senior journalists during a tour of the refinery at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, Dangote explained that the crude supply challenge, which had previously hindered petrol production, was resolved last week thanks to government intervention.

This development comes after Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) raised concerns about attempts by international oil companies to obstruct crude procurement for the refinery.

“While the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)are trying their best to allocate the crude for us, the IOCs are deliberately and willfully frustrating our efforts to buy the local crude,” the Vice President, Oil and Gas at DIL, Devakumar Edwin, told energy editors in June.

“It seems that the objective is to ensure that our Petroleum Refinery fails. It is either they are deliberately asking for ridiculous/humongous premium or, they simply state that crude is not available.

“At some point, we paid $6 over and above the market price. This has forced us to reduce our output as well as import crude from countries as far as the US, increasing our cost of production.”