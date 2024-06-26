News

Dangote Refinery Says Fire at ETP Minor

Dangote Group has announced that the fire at the effluent treatment plant of its Dangote Refinery was a minor one.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina following a viral video showing thick smoke emanating from the refinery on Wednesday.

The statement read, “We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today Wednesday, 26th June.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty.”

