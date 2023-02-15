Dangote Refinery: Lekki LCDA Flags Off Professional Training For Host Communities

The Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State has flagged-off professional training for members of the host communities housing the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state, in line with the objective to equip them with the employability skills to benefit from the project.

When in full operation, the Dangote Refinery is expected to have the capacity to process about 650,000 barrels per day of crude oil, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world. The investment is worth over $25billion.

Executive Chairman, Lekki LCDA, Hon. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali (RBK) said the training was designed to promote the development and advancement of youths of the host communities through certified training programmes.

He said beneficiaries were selected following a rigorous process of selection, and urged the participants to be good ambassadors for the betterment and strategic positioning of Lekki LCDA, while also admonishing them to be their brothers’ keepers.

“For us to have a say, we must do our part and also, be part of the development happening around us, our people must be represented. As it stands, when you go round the industries, you would see that we are not well represented, but we are going to change that.

“This is our land, and there are also non indigenes who have become a part of us. We have put together this training for you so that you can also be knowledgeable about the operations of the industries and be able to represent us well when any of you gets the opportunity,” RBK said.

He said the cost of the training and certificate worth over 200,000, had already been paid for by the Council, and that the participants are not expected to pay a dime to anybody.

Also, he said there would be an exam at the end of the one-week training, and that those who pass well are those that will be considered for certification.

“As well, I was very clear about the Challenges we met on ground when it comes to the industries, and how the communities have been at a disadvantage, and how the Council, will be working closely with Dr. Odutola Kasali, and will be doing everything possible to change the status quo for the better,” RBK said.

Besides, he urged the people to support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at every level at the forthcoming general elections.