Dangiwa Tasks Developers on Quality Execution of Project in Ebonyi

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, has charged developers handling the Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Ebonyi state to adhere to standard and specifications to deliver quality houses.

Dangiwa issued the strong warning in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state during the groundbreaking of 250 housing units in the state under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, Wednesday, June 26th, 2024.

He told the developers handling all Renewed Hope Cities and Estates projects across the country, that the Ministry will not tolerate substandard work at all the sites and contractors must build in line with the terms and approved standards for the benefits of Nigerians.

Earlier in welcome address, Minister of State, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo whose address was read by Director Engineering Services. Engr Nwufo stated that, the Federal government plan to deliver 50,000 housing units under phase 1 and part of it’s broad aim is to help Mr President’s goal to build a 1 trillion dollar economy.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru Ogbonna, represented by Deputy Governor, Princess Partricia Obila, described the project a remarkable journey by the Federal Government to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

The flag-off in Ebonyi state marks the first of eight (8) states in the second leg of ground-breaking to be performed for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in February 2024. The exercise will cover six southern states and two in the North-Central region of the country.

The first leg of the exercise began with the groundbreaking of 1,500 housing units in the northern part of Nigeria, comprising 250-housing unit Renewed Hope Estates, in Katsina, Yobe, Gombe and Sokoto and a 500-housing unit Renewed Hope City in Kano.

Arc Dangiwa stated “Work is currently ongoing at each of these sites, and our plan is to have them all completed within the next couple of months and made available to Nigerians in line with Mr. President’s desire to provide quality housing for all Nigerians”

Accordingly, he explained “this second leg will see us break ground for a total of 2,000 Renewed Hope Housing Units in eight (8) states in the South and North Central of our country. This includes 250 housing units, each, starting in Ebonyi today, followed by Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Benue and Nasarawa States,”

The Renewed Hope Estate to be developed by Jephthah Global Investments Ltd, Proportion Construction Works Nigeria Limited, Ideal Shelters Limited and KLYN Construction Works Ltd, will have 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

He said, “we have designed these housing units in a way that makes it easy and affordable for people to offtake by using organic designs to allow for future expansion as the income of beneficiaries increases. What this means is that 1-bedroom can be expanded to 2 bedrooms and 2-bedrooms can also be expanded to 3 bedrooms as the owner’s financial situation improves or his family grows.

The minister, while urging the developers to work within the stipulated time frame of three months, emphasized the economic component of housing construction and its potential to develop the economy.