Dangiwa Reiterates Commitment to Judicious Use of Resources in Housing Delivery

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring strict adherence to fiscal responsibility in the operations of the ministry and its agencies, noting that development in the housing and urban sector is largely dependent on judicious use of resources in the conceptualisation, development, and implementation of affordable housing and urban development plans.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, Tuesday 28th November 2023, Dangiwa said the Ministry has a fundamental obligation to manage public funds responsibly and ensure that Nigerians get value for money expended by the Ministry and its agencies.

“As the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, I clearly understand the important role that fiscal responsibility should play in guiding the management of the Ministry’s affairs. For me, fiscal responsibility is not just merely a concept; it is a cornerstone that should shape our decisions, policies, and strategies, ensuring the judicious management of the Ministry’s resources so that we can give Nigerians value for money as we conceive, develop, and implement our affordable housing and urban development plans,” he said.

The Minister further noted that he understands the weight of public trust and will do all in his power to ensure the activities of the ministry are carried out in a transparent and accountable manner. “Every decision that we make, every resource that we allocate, carries the weight of public trust and expectation. Therefore, instilling fiscal responsibility is indeed an ethical imperative and a commitment to transparent and accountable governance,” he added.

He thanked the FRC for its efforts over the years and assured them of the support of the ministry to engender fiscal responsibility and reporting within its agencies, while pledging to help the commission make a case for the review of its establishment law to ensure proper compliance by public offices.

Earlier in his remarks, the commission’s Chairman, Barr. Victor Muruako noted that the Minister has always been an advocate of fiscal responsibility right from his days as Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). He sought the Minister’s intervention in ensuring agencies under the Ministry adhere to annual financial reporting to the commission.

He further expressed confidence in the Minister’s ability to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda for Housing and Urban Development.

“As MD of the FMBN, he achieved about N270 billion in additional NHF contributions. We are also aware of the N40 billion FMBN Cities’ Project which he started in his time. As Minister, I have no doubt in his experience, abilities, and commitment to developing the sector. The Renewed Hope Agenda is real, and very soon Nigerians will begin to see the results” he said