Dangiwa Plans N4m Housing For Low Income Earners

The minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has charged the Heads of Departments within the ministry to come up with innovative measures and ideas that would help the ministry achieve its mandate of providing affordable housing in the country.

Dangiwa, who issued the directive on the first day of receiving detailed briefings from principal officers of the ministry, charged them to take the lead in researching and developing housing designs that are, in reality, actually affordable, acceptable, and accessible to Nigerians, particularly low and medium-income earners, who constitute over 80% of the Nigerian population

According to him, the preferred cost of a house that an average Nigerian can afford should be within the range of N4 million to N7 million.

To achieve this, the minister immediately set up a Committee on Affordable Housing Design and tasked its members to develop a minimum of three different housing concepts that an average Nigerian can afford and directed that the conceptual designs should be organic.

“This was part of a broad range of reform actions that he plans to take to ensure that the Ministry properly re-aligned along the path of enhanced efficiency to enable it to perform its functions optimally towards delivering greater impact as stated in its mandate,” he explained.

“We must prioritise the 80% of Nigerians that are within the low to medium income segment. They too are Nigerians and deserve to live in decent, safe, and quality homes,” he stated.

“This means a family can start with a one bedroom and as their incomes increase expand that same house to a two bedroom or three bedrooms over time on the same parcel of land by attaching one or two walls as the case may be,” it added.

Dangiwa further clarified that an affordable house is reasonably priced and within the financial means of individuals and families with lower incomes.

He said such a house should not cost more than 30% of a household’s income. This includes rent or mortgage payments, as well as utilities and maintenance costs.

