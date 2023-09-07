Dangiwa Emerges Chairperson of Shelter Afrique AGM Bureau

Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has taken up the prestigious position of Chairperson at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Bureau of Shelter Afrique, the continent’s largest housing finance institution. The announcement was made during a virtual meeting on September 5, 2023, by Dr. Chii Akporji, Chairperson of Shelter Afrique’s Board.

Dangiwa’s appointment comes as Nigeria’s representative, succeeding former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who had won the AGM elections in May 2023, securing the Chairmanship seat for Nigeria for a one-year term. In his new capacity, Dangiwa is tasked with chairing the forthcoming 2023 AGM Bureau meeting scheduled for October 5 in Algiers. He will also be responsible for initiating preparations for the 2024 edition to be held in Kigali, where he will then hand over to the First Vice Chairman.

Dr. Akporji provided Minister Dangiwa with an overview of Shelter Afrique’s operations in Nigeria, highlighting achievements such as the successful issuance of a local currency bond, which raised $100 million. This initiative aims to bolster the housing ecosystem in Nigeria and is part of a medium-term loan program amounting to $250 million. Dr. Akporji also urged the Minister to facilitate the release of Nigeria’s outstanding capital subscription of $21 million, which had been approved during a previous administration but remained unreleased by the end of their tenure.

Additionally, the Shelter Afrique team briefed Minister Dangiwa on the Statutes Revision Process, a comprehensive effort to update the organization’s foundational documentation established since its inception in 1982. The revised Statutes, known as the agreement for the Shelter Afrique Development Plan, will be a focal point at the extraordinary Annual General Meeting scheduled for October.

“On this, we would like to seek the Honourable Minister’s firm support for the approval of the agreement document, which is necessary for consolidating the gains made so far in placing Shelter Afrique on a firm growth trajectory”, she added.

Responding, Dangiwa thanked Shelter Afrique for the honour bestowed on him and pledged to ensure a continued firm collaboration between Nigeria and the institution. He further commended the institution for the restructuring being undertaken to transform it from its current state into the Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

“It is my belief that this restructuring will put the institution on the proper pedestal to deliver on its mandate of improving the housing ecosystem across Africa. Despite being the second-largest contributor, Nigeria has not really benefitted from Shelter Afrique, and I think this is the case with many other contributing nations as well. I believe this is the reason for this restructuring, and I’m sure it will help to enhance the bank’s capacity and improve its benefits to member nations,” Dangiwa said.

The Minister added that the institution’s restructuring will also lead to increased financial capacity and expanded mandate, improved risk management, enhanced sustainability, and increased access and opportunities in the capital market. He stated that the vision of the institution is in line with the vision of the Tinubu-led administration, which is to grow the economy and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

Shelter Afrique is the only pan-African finance institution that exclusively supports the development of housing and urban development in Africa. The Institution has 44 member countries and two African Finance Multinational Institutions as stakeholders. Rwanda will be taking over from Nigeria as chair of the AGM scheduled for Kigali in 2024 and Algeria in 2025.