Dangiwa Commends BUA Cement for Reducing Cement Price

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has applauded BUA Cement Plc for reducing the price of cement to N3,500 from about N5,500.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Dangiwa stated that the decision supports the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which aims to provide affordable housing to Nigerians.

Dangiwa emphasized that since assuming office, he has made promoting the delivery of affordable housing as a top priority in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The escalating prices of building materials, especially cement, have placed a daunting obstacle on the path to homeownership for many Nigerians. BUA Cement Plc’s decision to reduce the price of cement to N3,500 is highly commendable. It reflects their understanding of the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians and is a positive step towards making housing more affordable and attainable for all,” he noted.

“I commend BUA Cement Plc for their socially responsible decision to reduce the price of cement. Accessible and affordable housing is a fundamental right, and this move by BUA Cement Plc will undoubtedly alleviate the challenges faced by our citizens. It demonstrates a shared commitment to improving the lives of our people and furthering the goals of sustainable urban development,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged that the initiative will not only benefit individual homeowners but will also stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and lift many Nigerians out of poverty by fostering affordable housing construction and infrastructure development.

He encouraged other industry players to emulate BUA Cement Plc’s example, urging them to consider the social impact of their decisions.