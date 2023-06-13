Damilola Adeparusi Breaks Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-Thon Record

Ekiti-based Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Hilda Baci’s previous record of a 100-hour Cook-a-thon.

On Tuesday, Chef Damilola took to her Instagram page to share the news of her new record, celebrating the tremendous accomplishment.

Surpassing the Previous Record

According to reports on June 9, 2023, Chef Damilola embarked on a challenging 120-hour cook-a-thon. Captivating attention through a viral video, she gained recognition after completing a staggering 15 hours of continuous cooking, marking only the beginning of her impressive culinary journey. While some individuals have criticized her for attempting to break Hilda’s yet-to-be-confirmed record by the Guinness World Record, many others have showered her with praise for her determination and belief in herself.

Support and Recognition from Prominent Figures

In a heartwarming display of support, Ekiti State’s First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, took to social media to celebrate Chef Damilola’s bold endeavor to break the Guinness World Record in the longest cooking category, with a remarkable target of 120 hours. The encouragement and recognition from influential figures like Dr. Oyebanji have undoubtedly uplifted the spirit of Chef Damilola as she pursues her culinary triumph.

Additionally, Chef Damilola caught the attention of Nigerian doctor, Dr. Ayo Arojo, who generously gifted the talented chef with a prize of N500,000 and an incredible two-week cooking tour of the United States. Dr. Arojo, expressing his excitement for Chef Damilola’s achievements, shared the news on his Facebook page and rallied for continued support for the aspiring chef.

Excitement and Future Opportunities

With the breaking of this Guinness World Record, Chef Damilola’s culinary journey has gained immense momentum. The recognition she has received from both influential individuals and the public has fueled her passion for cooking and opened doors for exciting opportunities. The prospect of embarking on a two-week cooking tour in the United States holds great promise for Chef Damilola’s future in the culinary world.

As Chef Damilola Adeparusi continues to push boundaries and explore her culinary prowess, the support and enthusiasm of her followers will be crucial in propelling her towards even greater achievements.