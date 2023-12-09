Damaged Bridge: Lagos Creates Alternative Pedestrian Pathway at Alapere

The Lagos State Government has created an alternative pedestrian pathway at Alapere Bus Stop, in the Ketu area of the state, following the damage done to the pedestrian bridge by a truck.

This was as the state promised to commence urgent repair work on the compromised pedestrian bridge.

This is in line with the government’s commitment to prioritising public safety.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, disclosed this in a terse statement 9m Saturday.

“As part of ongoing revitalization efforts, the Lagos State Government has cleared damaged sections, temporarily closed the bridge for safety, and installed necessary signages and well-lit displays.

“Repair initiatives include; creating an alternative pedestrian pathway, installing speed breakers, and marking a zebra crossing.

“Traffic and emergency personnel will be actively present to facilitate smooth movement as well as a standby ambulance to forestall emergencies,” the statement read in part.