Dalung Faults Tinubu’s Calls for Sacrifice from Nigerians

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, has publicly condemned the administration of President Bola Tinubu for urging Nigerians to make sacrifices, describing the appeal as a mockery of the populace’s suffering.

In a statement posted on his social media account on X.com, Dalung argued that for Tinubu’s call to be genuine, it must be accompanied by substantial personal sacrifices, particularly by reducing the size and expenses of his administration.

Dalung emphasized that leadership should lead by example, especially in times of economic hardship.

He wrote, “I listened to #officialABAT calling on Nigerians again to sacrifice, love, and believe in the country. Could this be mockery of the suffering of the masses, or he genuinely believe in what he was saying?

“If President Tinubu is sincere about what he’s saying, then it’s confirmation that his government is under siege by the notorious cabal.

“The president’s body language betrayed him completely from the social reality. He is in his own world distinct from the hardships confronting Nigerians.

“From my analysis of the speech, Nigeria is on auto pilot dangerous navigating turbulence.

“Does President Tinubu knows that Nigerians are suffering? Certainly not, his reckless economic policies, wasteful expenditures, plundering of resources, insensitivity to plights of citizens, boastful and egoistic squndering of goodwill, adoption of corruption and nepotism as state policies are the characteristics of this ignoble regime.

Sacrifice should begin with #officialABAT and his jumbo size government, then Nigerians can take him serious, but for now it’s mere rhetorics and propaganda.”