Dad Banned English Speaking At Home – Naira Marley

Rapper Azeez Adeshina Fashola has said his dad banned the speaking of English inside their house while he was growing up in the UK.

According to the rapper who sings mostly in Yoruba, the single act helped him speak Yoruba fluently despite living in the UK.

Naira Marley disclosed this during an interview with Cool FM.

He said: “What made it easy for me [to blend with Nigerian street music] is that I grew up in South-East London, Peckham to be precise. That is like small Lagos, you know what I mean?

“And all my life in England, my dad banned speaking English in the house. So, we had to speak Yoruba and all these Yoruba stuff. I still listen to Fuji. We eat African foods. Even though I’m in England, it was like I’m still in Nigeria. Yeah, it was easy for me. When I came back [to Nigeria], people didn’t really know I came from London.”