Dabiri-Erewa to Represent Nigeria at Forum on Migration in Geneva

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, will represent Nigeria at the 14th Global Forum on Migration and Development Summit (GFMD) holding in Geneva, Switzerland from January 23 to 25.

At the summit under the auspices of Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and Alefa Diaspora, the NIDCOM boss will deliver a lead paper on culture and narratives on migration as related to Nigeria.

The three-day summit has as its theme: “Culture as a potent tool for reshaping narratives and driving positive change in the perception of population movement due to climate change: Crossed perspectives and Good perceptive.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa as chairman of NIDCOM on behalf of Nigeria and Africa will join Fiji and Jamaica in a roundtable panel discussion.

“The OACPS, had designated the NiDCOM boss its Diaspora Champion in 2023.

The side event will allow OAPS countries to share their experiences, best practices and planned initiatives related to the thematic of the roundtable”, as stated in a letter signed by Dr Ibrahim Norbert Richard, Assistant Secretary-General Political Affairs and Human Development Department.

Created in 2007, the GFMD is a state-led, informal and non binding process which helps shape the global debate on migration and development.

It will bring together around 100 governments, civil society, the private sector, local authorities, the youth , the UN system and relevant stakeholders.