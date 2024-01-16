Dabiri-Erewa Hails Adebayo Ogunlesi on Joining Billionaires Club

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated entrepreneur Adebayo Ogunlesi on becoming a member of the African billionaires club.

This was as she described Ogunlesi as a pride to Nigeria and Africa with his latest entrepreneurial exploits.

She also stated that Ogunlesi, who had at different times been celebrated by the Commission, symbolised progressive achievements through hard work and determination, thus enhancing a global positive image for Nigeria and Africa.

Her words were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Public Relations of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

After selling his Firm, Adebayo Ogunlesi emerged as Africa’s latest billionaire.

He sold his company, Global Infrastructure Partner, to BlackRock Inc at $12.5 billion and with the deal, he is among the first 20 billionaires in Africa, with an estimated $2.3 billion in net worth.

A recent update by Bloomberg reveals that the surge in Ogunlesi’s net worth, led by US billionaire Larry Fink, ended a historic agreement to acquire the infrastructure firm after the sale .