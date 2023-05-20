Dabiri-Erewa Celebrates First Black Mayor of Colorado Yemi Mobolade

Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Yemi Mobolade , for being the first black elected Mayor of Colorado Springs City.

In a statement by Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Unit, Dabiri-Erewa said Yemi’s doggedness and determination will serve as a motivator for other Nigerians living abroad , knowing that with hard work and determination, one’s dreams can be realised.

Mobolade in a victory speech stated that “it is a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city.”

Mr Yemi hails from Lagos State, Nigeria earned a master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Master of Divinity from A.W Tozer Theological Seminary.

He served as the Vice President of Business Retention and Expansion for the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.

Mobolade co-founded two popular restaurants called the Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House in Colorado’s second largest city, he also co-founded Niche Coaching and Consulting, and established a church.

He was the Minister of City Outreach and Engagement at First Presbyterian Church Colorado Springs and spent a previous career in quality control manufacturing.

Yemi collaborates for the health, growth and flourishing of Colorado Springs making his impact through Economic development, entrepreneurship, community development, ministry and leadership development.