Dabiri-Erewa Begs UK For Mercy Over Ekweremadu’s Case

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has joined others in pleading with the UK government to show leniency with former Nigeria Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu awaiting the verdict of the court on organ harvesting.

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of NIDCOM in Abuja, she pleaded with the court to show compassion and sympathy in this case

“I join men and women of goodwill to plead for clemency for Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, if only even considering the psychological trauma, Sonia, the daughter, would be going through knowing that her parents are in jail because they tried to save her from a health condition she had no control over”, Dabiri-Erewa pleaded.

Dabiri-Erewa who reiterated her pleas, implored the UK government to temper justice with mercy, and admitted that “mistakes have been made, and lessons learned”.

The NIDCOM boss posited that though there is no ignorance before the law, Ekweremadu and his wife acted under the instincts of their parents to save an ailing daughter, and not for commercial purposes.