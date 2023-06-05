Cybercriminal Impersonator Sentenced To Prison In Kaduna

Unveiling the Deceptive Online Persona

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has delivered a verdict, convicting and sentencing Solomon Nnamdi Eke, alias Kelvin James, to three years imprisonment on a charge related to cybercrime.

The case, which sheds light on the defendant’s fraudulent activities, was brought forward by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Unmasking the Web of Deceit

Following intelligence on Eke’s alleged involvement in internet fraud, the EFCC arrested him alongside 24 others at Kurudu Phase 5 in Abuja.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Eke operated a Facebook account under the pseudonym Kelvin James.

Disturbingly, he impersonated a fictional agent of the American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) named John Smith.

The Guilty Plea and Sentencing

The one-count amended charge presented against Eke read as follows: “That you, Solomon Nnamdi Eke (a.k.a Kelvin James) and others now at large, sometime in July 2022 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence to wit; falsely presented yourself as Kelvin James; a white man and a Trading Manager to several unsuspecting victims via ‘Facebook’ (a social media application) in a bid to lure them into love scams, which pretense you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.”

Eke pleaded guilty to the charge, and in response, Justice Khobo handed down a three-year prison sentence to the defendant, with an alternative option of paying a fine of N150,000.00.

Additionally, Eke is required to forfeit his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Safeguarding Online Spaces and Preserving Trust

The conviction and sentencing of Solomon Nnamdi Eke, alias Kelvin James, signify the commitment of the Kaduna State High Court and the EFCC in combating cybercrime and protecting innocent individuals from falling victim to online scams.

By holding perpetrators accountable, the justice system aims to restore trust in online interactions and foster a safer digital environment.