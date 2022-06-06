News

Cybercrime: Pastor Kelechi Anozie On FBI-Wanted List Docked In Enugu

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
The EFCC Enugu Command on Friday June 3, 2022 arraigned one Pastor Kelechi Vitalis Anozie and three others who are currently at large, Mr. Azubuike Ifeanyi Bright, Mrs. Amarachi Blessing Iro and Mr. Kelechi Patrick Iro, before Justice I.M Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on a seven count charge bordering on money laundering.

Anozie who is on the America Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Wanted List, was arrested by the Enugu Command of the EFCC at Owerri on March 10, 2022 following actionable intelligence received by the Commission.

The defendant is alleged to have defrauded one F.F who lives in Illinois the sum of $135,800, and $47,000 from another American based in North Carolina.

