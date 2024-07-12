Headline

Cut Your Coat According to Available Clothes, Tinubu Tells Labour

Anthony Adeniyi22 mins ago
President Bola Tinubu has said after reviewing the “structure” of the wage bill, a new minimum wage will be fixed.

This was as he revealed that his administration prioritises the welfare of workers, adding that “society depends on the productivity of happy workers”.

Tinubu made this known when he received the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

“You have to cut your coat according to the available cloth. Before we can finalise the minimum wage process, we have to look at the structure,” Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, quoted Tinubu as saying in a statement.

“Why must we adjust wages every five years? Why not two? Why not three years? What is a problem today can be eased up tomorrow.

“There is much dynamism to this process if we are not myopic in our approaches.

“We can take a surgical approach that is based on pragmatism and a deep understanding of all factors.”

