Customs Unveils Hameed Ibrahim Ali Staff Clinic

A Staff Clinic named after the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service has been commissioned by the Zonal Coordinator of Zone A, Assistant Comptroller General Modupe Aremu at the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal in Apapa Lagos, on the 19th of January 2023.

The Zonal Coordinator praised the noble act of the Customs Area Controller now Acting Assistant Comptroller General Hammi Swomen for bringing Health care closer to the Officers and Men of the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal.

“This noble act of the Ag. ACG Hammi Swomen is quite commendable, good healthcare is needed for our Officers to protect the borders effectively and collect legitimate revenue. It’s significant in the history of the KLT.”

“The CGC is very passionate about the welfare of the Officers and Men. I just checked my blood pressure. Everyone needs to go for a regular checkup, especially the Officers. The Nigeria Customs Service will soon be conducting medical checks for all Officers and Men because early detection is key.”

ACG Modupe Aremu further revealed that the Colonel Hammed Ibrahim Ali Customs Staff Clinic is not only for Customs Officers, as Stakeholders and host Communities can make use of the Clinic.

While briefing Newsmen on the activities of the Command for the year 2022, Ag. ACG Hammi Swomen said the Command recorded a total sum of N44.36 Billion which represents a 21% increase as against the collection of N36.69 Billion in 2021.

“Nine (9) seizures of 29x40ft and 03x20ft containers of assorted items were made with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N737,578,939.00, Increased the number of Terminals by three (3) Bestaf, Tenzik, and Sundial Terminals for Imports and Exports, Establishment of a Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC)/ One Stop Shop for the Command comprising strategic units to address issues whenever they arise, harmonious working relationship between the Command and other Government/Security Agencies and Stakeholders and Establishment of a Staff Clinic for the Command which was just commissioned by the Zonal Coordinator/ACG A.M AREMU.” Hammi Swomen stated.

He thanked the Officers and Men of his Command, sister Agencies, and Stakeholders while he bade the Command goodbye to report at his place of assignment in Headquarters as the Acting ACG Excise Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives.