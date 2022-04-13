Customs To Work With ICPC To Fight Corruption

The new Comptroller of Customs Kano/Jigawa States Command, Muhammadu Abubakar Umar recently paid a courtesy visit to the Kano State Office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to seek collaboration in the fight against corruption for nation building.

Muhammad Abubakar Umar said his organization was proud of the strides being made by ICPC in the anti-corruption effort, as such being a newly appointed comptroller to the state, he wanted to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the two agencies.

On his part, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner of ICPC Kano State, Barr. Ibrahim Garba said that ICPC and Nigeria Customs Service are birds of a feather that flock together in the anti-corruption struggle considering that in the ICPC Act 2000, Customs is mentioned in Sections 53 (4) and 67 of the Act.

Barr. Ibrahim Garba was pleased with the synergy and added that the Commission, in its effort to curb corruption had always welcomed partnership with other organizations because it recognized the fact that the anti-corruption war could only be won through a collective approach.