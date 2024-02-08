News

Customs to Deploy ‘Virtual Reality Tech’ for Trade Efficiency, Smuggling Control

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Nigeria Customs
Nigeria Customs

The Comptroller-General Customs (CGC) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, emphasizes commitment to boost trade and combat smuggling through Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI). CGC Adeniyi declared a 2-day workshop on Virtual Reality Technology (VRT) installation, organized by WCO and Ho Entertainment.

Assistant Comptroller-General ACG Malanta Yusuf, on behalf of Adeniyi, commended WCO and CCF Korea for their collaborative gesture. He highlighted the CGC’s dedication to technological advancements, including officer training on radioactive elements to prevent smuggling.

ACG Kingsley Egwuh, Commandant of NCCSC, called the collaboration pivotal. He expressed optimism that the workshop would enhance customs personnel skills, improve inspection procedures, and curb smuggling.

Professor Baek Sung-Sil, a WCO representative, praised the CGC’s commitment to modernizing customs activities through technology. He commended the participants’ conduct and expressed confidence in the positive impact of the training.

