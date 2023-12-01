Customs TCIP Command Develops App to Automate Transire Process

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Port Command, has developed an Application to Automate its Bond and License Unit.

The Application developed by Superintendent of Customs, Engineer Samuel Bello, is an internal IT creation by the Command to reduce the volumes of documents being deployed in managing Transire.

Speaking at a sensitization program on the Automation process held at the Command on Thursday, 30th November 2033, for Officers and Stakeholders, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, disclosed the need to automate the Bond and License Unit as it has become imperative for administrative and procedural ease of doing business in the Command.

“We realized that there are volumes of documents being deployed in the business process of managing our Transire; we also realized that using those manual documents will expose that environment to possible interventions by people that want to mismanage it.”

“So we felt that in the spirit of automation and customs, that aspect of our job needs

to be improved. It’s a tally mechanism that will give us a grip on

the movement of containers until they get to the owner’s warehouse.” Comptroller Nnadi emphasized.

The CAC noted that, although the App is not yet linked to the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System II (NICIS), he is optimistic that it will be approved when presented to the management of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Stakeholders at the sensitization lauded the initiative while also pledging their collaboration to ensure the success of the entire process.

Chuks Okereafor, who represented 5-star logistics, said, “We give Kudos to the Area Controller with his Tincan Team to come up with this good idea to automate the transire process; I believe this will help Customs to be able to document and monitor all activities that have to do with transire process.

“We, the terminal operators, are ready to collaborate with Customs to make sure that this Automation stands and it will add value to the delivery and all other processes.” He added.