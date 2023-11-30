Customs Service Zone ‘A’ Relocates Headquarters to Ikeja

The Nigeria Customs Service Zone ‘A’ has announced the relocation of its Zonal Headquarters to the Federal Operations Unit complex and Customs Training College, both in Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to a press statement signed on 23rd November 2023 by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Akaninyene Edeminam, the relocation is to allow for construction activities at the former location.

The statement reads, “This is to bring to your notice that Nigeria Customs Service Zone ‘A’ Zonal Headquarters has been relocated to Federal Operations Unit complex, at 80, Mobolaji Bank Anthony way and customs training college both in Ikeja, Lagos State.”

“Kindly note that henceforth all correspondences are required to be directed to the Zonal Coordinator through the above-named address till further notice.”