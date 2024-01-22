Customs Seizes Goods Worth N454m In Oyo, Osun

The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command, has collected revenue to the tune of N71,292,530,398.17 in the fiscal year of 2023.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, 19th January 2024.

The CAC explained that despite the global and local challenges that impacted trade, the Command was able to collect revenue through fair and efficient measures.

He said, “During the period covering November and December 2023, the Oyo/Osun Area Command collected the sum of N5,030,694,597.05 for November and N7,173,852,130.48 in December into the Federation and Non-Federation Accounts.

When added to the sum of N59,087,983,670.64 already collected from January to October, the cumulative sum of N71,292,530,398.17 was collected for the fiscal year of 2023.

In the area of anti-smuggling, Comptroller Oramalugo noted that the Command made seizure of contraband goods and illicit drugs with a duty paid value of N95, 968, 540, between November and December. While over thirty million worth of contraband goods were intercepted from 1st January to 18th January 2024.

According to him, “The Command has intensified efforts to curb illicit trade, safeguard national security and protect local industries from unfair competition with the use of Coordinated Border Management, Intelligence-driven Risk Management and continuous Patrol/Enforcement Operations.”

“We conducted numerous successful patrol operations that led to the interception and seizure of many contraband goods.” He added.

He noted that the milestone recorded by the Command was made possible through the timely sharing of credible intelligence and synergy between all Units of the Nigeria Customs Service residents within Oyo/Osun State.

The CAC appreciated the collaborative effort of Sister Security Agencies such as the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, NDLEA, Oyo State Operation Burst and Amotekun Corps.

To achieve the 2024 target of the Command, Comptroller Ben Oramalugo outlined various strategies to adopt, such as Investing in the continuous in-house training and skill development of Command personnel, enhancing collaboration, technology integration, community engagement, efficiency in operation and others.

He further appreciated the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, for his unwavering support and commitment towards the Command, the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and also extended on behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the residents of Bodija in Ibadan during their difficult times

He said, “The recent explosion that occurred in the Bodija area, which is very close to the Command Headquarters, on Tuesday, 16th of January 2024, has left our hearts heavy with grief, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic incident”.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in this unfortunate event. The pain of such a loss is immeasurable, and we share in your sorrow. May you find strength and solace in your shared memories, and may the departed souls rest in eternal peace.” He concluded.