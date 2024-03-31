Customs Seizes Contraband Worth Over N769m

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’, has seized contraband goods with a total Duty Paid value of N769,465,907.46

Briefing Journalists on 28 March, 2023, in Kangiwa House, Kaduna State, the Comptroller of the Unit, Comptroller Chedi Wada revealed that a total of 98 seizures of 21 different items were made during the period.

According to Comptroller Wada, “the list of the various seized contraband items, include; 98 bags of Foreign Parboiled Rice (50kg each), 367 Cartons Foreign Spaghetti, Macaroni, Couscous, 136 Bales of Foreign Secondhand clothing, 715 Jerry cans of Premium motor Spirit (25 Litres each), 65 Jerry cans of Foreign Refined Vegetable Oil (25 Litres each), 12 Unit Used Vehicles, 4 Units Means of Conveyance, 9 Cartons Chakapain Xtra (50mg), 425.5 Cartons Foreign Milky Creamer & Milk Powder, 136 pieces Foreign used Tyres.”

Other items include: 14 Bags Foreign Tiger Nuts, 151 Cartons of unregistered Alcoholic Beverages, 1314 sachets and 68 Cartons Foreign Butter, 40 Cartons Expired Foreign General Goods, 120 Cartons of Foreign Eva soap, 170 bags of sodium sulphate (25Kg each).

Also, 20 cartons of Foreign Dye Powder, 600 bags of Sokoto cement used in concealing prohibited items, 379 assorted general goods intercepted at Daura for being improperly exported and 400 cartons of unregistered Organic Fertilizer were part of the seized items.

Furthermore, Comptroller Chedi noted that the seizure of 372 bags of rice, disguised as flour sacks, were intercepted by operatives of the unit and deposited at the Kwara Area Command .

He emphasized the role of effective intelligence network in uncovering smuggling operations.

“I say to those die-hard smugglers that sponsor mobs to attack our operatives and/or organise to stage illegal demonstrations against us, that they cannot and will not discourage and deter us from carrying out our job”.

It is one of two options, either these smugglers turn a new leaf and embrace legitimate trade or have us to contend with and face the wrath of the law and the full consequences. ” He warned.

He further warned against the alteration of Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) by smugglers to evade detection, citing legal repercussions.

“Let me use this opportunity to draw the attention of the public concerning the act of altering VIN (Chassis Number) of vehicles by smugglers to evade arrest or to manipulate the payment of duty.

“I want the concerned citizens to always examine the VIN on the windscreen and that on the chassis (skeleton) of the vehicle they intend buying because it is an offence under Section 236 (b) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and the offender is liable to a fine of N2, 000,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of two years, or both”.

Comptroller Wada urged the public to take advantage of the 90-day window to regularize improperly imported vehicles, while also acknowledging the government’s efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens, particularly with the suspension of penalties on such imports.