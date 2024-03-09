Customs Seizes 36 African Grey Parrots En Route to Ghana

The Nigeria Customs Service Western Marine Command has intercepted a shipment of 36 live African Grey Parrots destined for Ghana. Speaking to reporters at the Command on Friday, 8 March 2024, Customs Area Controller Comptroller Odaudu Salefu revealed that the seizure was made possible through the command’s extensive intelligence gathering.

During a midnight patrol along the waterway between Abongo and t-junction, officers conducted a search on a boat, uncovering the illicit cargo of 36 African Grey Parrots. Comptroller Salefu emphasized Nigeria’s commitment as a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), highlighting the nation’s stance against the illegal wildlife trade.

The 36 live birds were handed over to representatives of the National Park Service, underscoring collaborative efforts to preserve endangered species. Comptroller Salefu urged Nigerians to support the Customs Service in combating illicit trade and assured the public of continued vigilance.

Warning potential offenders, the Customs Area Controller affirmed the readiness of his officers to thwart illegal activities. The interception underscores the importance of coordinated efforts to protect wildlife and uphold international agreements aimed at conservation.