Customs Seize Over 1,000 Bags Of Contaminated Foreign Rice

The Nigerian Customs Service has seized over 1,000 bags of rice with soft heavy toxic element known as lead.

This was done by the Federal Operations Unit, Zone “A” of the Nigeria Customs Service, headed by the Acting Comptroller, DC Hussein Ejibunu.

Showcasing the Seizures at the headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, the Deputy Comptroller said over a thousand bags of rice have been found after laboratory analysis to contain the toxic substance.

“Sequel to a laboratory test analysis on some of the previously seized foreign parboiled rice by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). One of the test parameters indicated some contents of lead (a soft heavy toxic malleable metallic element) in the tested rice; making it unfit for human consumption,” he said.

He, therefore, beaconed on the general public to embrace the locally produced rice in Nigeria as he revealed, that the intention of the perpetrators behind the illegal importation of the toxic rice is barbaric.

“Consequent upon this laboratory analysis on the foreign parboiled rice; as a responsible government agency, we are letting Nigerians know that apart from the negative economic impact of importing foreign rice into the country, some of these imported rice is unhealthy for human consumption. Thus, we advise consumers to desist from patronizing the Federal Government policy on foreign parboiled rice. We as citizens have a collective responsibility to safeguard our economy and health for the benefit of all,” he also added.