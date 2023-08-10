Customs Seize N1.17bn Contrabands In Eight Months

Between January 30 and August 9, 2023, the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘D’, successfully confiscated contraband items valued at N1.17 billion. The Acting Controller of the FOU, Joseph Adelaja, made this revelation during a press conference held in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Adelaja detailed that within the aforementioned timeframe, the unit carried out a total of 88 seizures. The most notable among these seizures were 174,585 liters of illicit petroleum products and nine sacks containing pangolin scales and claws, weighing a total of 396.4 kilograms.

Additionally, the unit seized 1,800 bags of sugar, each weighing 50 kilograms, along with 343 bags of fertilizer and 328 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, among various other confiscated items.

“The unit has intercepted nine sacks of pangolin scales and claws weighing 396.4kg.

“Others are two life birds (African crowned crane), one live antelope gazelle, one piece of lion bone and a plastic container of lion fat,” he said.

Adelaja added that operatives also intercepted 88 cartons of insecticides, 342 packs of foreign candy, 190 cartons of flavoured powdered drinks, 23 sacks of used shoes and 1,800 bags of sugar (50kg) each.