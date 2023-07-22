Customs Seek Local Communities’ Support Against Criminals

The Ag. Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR has charged local communities around border areas to support law enforcement agents to prevent criminals from passing through the border areas.

He gave the charge on Friday, 21st July 2023, during his official visit to Seme and Badagry Environs.

His first port of call was the Palace of the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu, Menu-Toyi I.

According to him, Customs Officers who have served in Badagry have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the people of Badagry.

He said, “I am in Badagry as part of my working visit to Seme Area Command and we felt that this should be our first port of call because of the long-standing relationship every succession generation of Customs officers who served in the area have with Badagry in general”.

“A very lasting relationship characterized by mutual respect, benefit to all of us and you have always supported and provided us guidance. We want to say a huge thank you for what you have done for us before and what you are doing for us now, and by the grace of God, we are praying that God will give you long life so that you will continue to do more for us”, he added.

He commended the Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi for his passion towards promoting good cordial relationships with the Community.

From the palace, the Ag. CGC and his entourage moved to Seme Area Command, where he was welcomed by a large crowd who defied the rain, including Officers and Men of the Command, Hon. Joseph Gbenu, Chairman, Badagry West LCDA, representatives from Customs Krake, Federal Republic of Benin, representatives from sister Agencies, Royal fathers, stakeholders, as well as community leaders.

The Ag. CGC called for synergy among sister Agencies and community leaders.

“We must draw strength from the complementarity of our operations and, of course, our traditional rulers, always being there to guarantee the support of the communities that we serve”, he said.

In his address, Comptroller Dera Nnadi highlighted some notable impacts the Command has made.

“In the area of anti-smuggling operation, the Command made headlines with the seizure of fake six million US dollars equivalent to two billion seven hundred million (N2.7 B) Naira. This is in addition to other notable seizures recorded between January and June 2023”, he noted.

“In addition, the Command has also invested so much in trade facilitation and has been at the forefront of dismantling trade barriers”, he added.

At the reception, stakeholders appreciated the CGC’s visit while charging him to go through their petitions.

The Customs Boss appreciated their overwhelming turnout and show of love and assured them that their petitions would be addressed.

He charged them to support Security Agencies to enhance national security.

“National security is the business of every citizen. It should not be for only Security Agencies, so as we make life easier for business, I want to charge you all to make life and the work of our Security Agencies easier”, he said.

“The criminals live around us, those who are bringing arms and ammunition, they operate and live around us, so what we can do to help and re-enforce our national security is if you help us with information, intelligence for us to apprehend these criminals who are infusing mayhem into our communities”.